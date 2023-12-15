GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NDA can bring change in Kerala, says C.K. Janu

At the Kozhikode district convention of the NDA, she accuses the LDF and UDF of exploiting tribals

December 15, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Janadhipathya Rashtreeya Party State president C.K. Janu has alleged that both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) have only exploited the tribal communities on pretext of helping them. She was opening the district convention of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Kozhikode on December 15.

She said several smaller political outfits and communities had joined the NDA owing to the failure of LDF and UDF to support their cause. “There is no point in terming us ‘communal’ when development is stagnant in the State”, she said, adding the NDA was a political alternative that could bring change in Kerala.

Presiding over the function, BJP district president V.K. Sajeevan said the naming of Vishnu Deo Sai, a tribal leader, as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh was proof that the NDA never cared for a person’s pedigree, but only capability.

Coming down on the LDF government’s Navakerala Sadas, he said it was a curtain to hide several failures in administration. He also alleged that the UDF was incapable of being an effective Opposition.

Mr. Sajeevan said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan did not realise that borrowing more funds would only lead the State to peril, and it had already surpassed the borrowing limit set by the Finance Commission, due to which the Centre had put curbs on further borrowing.

Representatives of NDA constituents such as Socialist Janata Dal, Bharat Dharma Jana Sena, and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party were present.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.