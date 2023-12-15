NDA can bring change in Kerala, says C.K. Janu

December 15, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Kozhikode

Janadhipathya Rashtreeya Party State president C.K. Janu has alleged that both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) have only exploited the tribal communities on pretext of helping them. She was opening the district convention of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Kozhikode on December 15.

She said several smaller political outfits and communities had joined the NDA owing to the failure of LDF and UDF to support their cause. “There is no point in terming us ‘communal’ when development is stagnant in the State”, she said, adding the NDA was a political alternative that could bring change in Kerala.

Presiding over the function, BJP district president V.K. Sajeevan said the naming of Vishnu Deo Sai, a tribal leader, as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh was proof that the NDA never cared for a person’s pedigree, but only capability.

Coming down on the LDF government’s Navakerala Sadas, he said it was a curtain to hide several failures in administration. He also alleged that the UDF was incapable of being an effective Opposition.

Mr. Sajeevan said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan did not realise that borrowing more funds would only lead the State to peril, and it had already surpassed the borrowing limit set by the Finance Commission, due to which the Centre had put curbs on further borrowing.

Representatives of NDA constituents such as Socialist Janata Dal, Bharat Dharma Jana Sena, and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party were present.