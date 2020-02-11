nCoV: two discharged

Two persons who have been undergoing treatment at the isolation ward at Government General Hospital, Kozhikode, for suspected novel coronavirus infection were discharged on Tuesday.

According to a release by District Medical Officer V. Jayasree, one new patient was admitted to the ward on the day. With this, two persons are under observation there. A total of 398 people are under observation in Kozhikode, two of who were included in the list on Tuesday.