nCoV: four in isolation wards

Four people are now under observation for suspected novel coronavirus (nCoV) infection at isolation wards set up at Government General Hospital and Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. One of them was admitted on Wednesday.
22 test negative
District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said in a release that three of them were at the general hospital and one at the medical college hospital.
As many as 400 people are under observation in the district. Of the 30 body fluid samples of suspected patients sent for lab tests, 22 had turned negative, including the one received on Wednesday. Three new samples were sent on the day.
