nCoV: Action against those not reporting to Health dept.

Action will be initiated under the Public Health Act against people with a travel history to novel coronavirus-infected countries who are not reporting to the Health Department. This was decided at a meeting chaired by Additional District Magistrate Roshni Narayanan here on Saturday. It was pointed out that such people also need to stay at home for 28 days, but many were not following the guidelines of the department. A team involving local elected representatives will be formed to identify them. A 24-hour control room has been opened to provide information on the issue.

As many as 268 people are under observation in Kozhikode district for suspected infection, of which six are at isolation wards set up at the Government General Hospital and Government Medical College Hospital.

Of the five samples of body fluids of suspected patients sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, three are negative.

Ms. Narayanan said educational institutions had been asked to postpone tours till March.