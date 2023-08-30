ADVERTISEMENT

NCC unit brings laurels to NIT Calicut

August 30, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

The seven-member team of the Naval NCC (National Cadet Corps) from the National Institute of Technology Calicut.

A seven-member team of the Naval NCC (National Cadet Corps) from the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NITC) has brought laurels to the institute by excelling in the Inter Group Competition of Nau Sainik Camp, held at Naval Base, Kochi between August 18 and 27.

Cadets Shaik Tahir Dahriya and Divyanshi Singh from Mechanical Engineering department; Amal Faris from Civil Engineering department, Bajarang Lal Prajapat, Cherukuri Dhoni and Pothuguntla Tejaswini from Electronics and Communication Engineering department and Rahul Meena from Engineering Physics won medals in various categories.

Pothuguntla Tejaswini secured gold and silver medals in the semaphore and health and hygiene categories respectively. Amal Faris and Divyanshi Singh have received silver medals in the service subject and semaphore categories, a press release said .

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US