NCC unit brings laurels to NIT Calicut

August 30, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

A seven-member team of the Naval NCC (National Cadet Corps) from the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NITC) has brought laurels to the institute by excelling in the Inter Group Competition of Nau Sainik Camp, held at Naval Base, Kochi between August 18 and 27.

Cadets Shaik Tahir Dahriya and Divyanshi Singh from Mechanical Engineering department; Amal Faris from Civil Engineering department, Bajarang Lal Prajapat, Cherukuri Dhoni and Pothuguntla Tejaswini from Electronics and Communication Engineering department and Rahul Meena from Engineering Physics won medals in various categories.

Pothuguntla Tejaswini secured gold and silver medals in the semaphore and health and hygiene categories respectively. Amal Faris and Divyanshi Singh have received silver medals in the service subject and semaphore categories, a press release said .