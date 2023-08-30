HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NCC unit brings laurels to NIT Calicut

August 30, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau
The seven-member team of the Naval NCC (National Cadet Corps) from the National Institute of Technology Calicut.

The seven-member team of the Naval NCC (National Cadet Corps) from the National Institute of Technology Calicut.

A seven-member team of the Naval NCC (National Cadet Corps) from the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NITC) has brought laurels to the institute by excelling in the Inter Group Competition of Nau Sainik Camp, held at Naval Base, Kochi between August 18 and 27.

Cadets Shaik Tahir Dahriya and Divyanshi Singh from Mechanical Engineering department; Amal Faris from Civil Engineering department, Bajarang Lal Prajapat, Cherukuri Dhoni and Pothuguntla Tejaswini from Electronics and Communication Engineering department and Rahul Meena from Engineering Physics won medals in various categories.

Pothuguntla Tejaswini secured gold and silver medals in the semaphore and health and hygiene categories respectively. Amal Faris and Divyanshi Singh have received silver medals in the service subject and semaphore categories, a press release said .

Related Topics

scientific institutions / universities and colleges

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.