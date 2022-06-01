NCC Naval unit camp concludes

June 01, 2022 19:04 IST

The 10-day annual training camp of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Naval unit of the north Kerala region concluded at the National Institute of Technology - Calicut (NITC) here. Around 600 cadets from seven colleges and 12 schools from various northern districts participated in the camp. NITC Director Prof. Prasad Krishna, Registrar Cdr. M.S. Shamasundara, Commanding Officer of the 9 Kerala Naval Unit NCC Lt. Cdr. Abin Alex, Lt. A.T. Abdul Jabbar, Sub Lt. Chandrashekar Besta, and associate NCC officers of Farook College and NITC were present at the valedictory function.