NCC civilian staff association stages dharna

June 22, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The civilian staff association of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) staged a dharna on Thursday in front of its Kozhikode headquarters to protest against the alleged anomalies in employees’ transfer, reported unparliamentary behaviour of certain officers, and non-approval of post creation of employees at 5 Kerala Battalion, NCC, Wayanad. The association also demanded posting of new staff in proportion to the increase in cadet strength. The dharna was opened by Manukumar, State secretary of the association.

