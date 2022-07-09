Navy team arrives to search for missing boy
Kozhikode:
A six-member team of the Indian Navy came to Pathankayam in Kozhikode on Saturday to search for Husni Mubarsak, 18, who was washed away in Narangathod near Kodenchery on July 4. The team is led by chief of diving Ashok Kumar, who assessed the situation in the area. However, the search is only partial due to adverse weather. The police, fire force, NDRF, scooba teams, and local volunteers have been searching for the boy in the previous days.
