Navy pavilion unveiled at IIM-K business museum

Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, unveiled a pavilion dedicated to the Indian Navy at the Indian Business Museum of the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) here on Thursday.

A news release said here that the Indian Navy pavilion is the first pavilion dedicated to the country’s mighty defence forces and has been set up by the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala. It displays a replica of the indigenous ‘Anti Submarine Warfare Corvette’ built by the Garden Research Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE), under the Ministry of Defence.

The corvette boasts of 90% indigenous content with a tonnage of 3,250 tonnes and till date GRSE has delivered three such warships to the Indian Navy. Besides this, the visual display units will also showcase videos of the ‘Life in Indian Navy’, the rigorous training modules of the world’s seventh largest Navy along with a dedicated video showing Indian Navy’s push for self-reliance through indigenisation.

As the museum attracts many a young visitors, it also lists out various entries through which dedicated citizens can join the force, along with galleries depicting the Navy’s role in providing humanitarian assistance, disaster relief and the historical sea battles it had won.

In his address, Vice Admiral Chawla said that India’s growing economic strength and prosperity would benefit immensely from rediscovering the sea-faring prowess of yore. He recounted how the powerful navies of the Cholas played a vital role not only in the expansion of their empire, but also in propagating Indian culture and Indian thoughts beyond maritime boundaries as early as in the 10th century AD.

A tribute

Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM-K, who in his first stint at IIM-K was the brain behind the concept of an Indian Business Museum said that the Indian Navy pavilion was a tribute to the defence forces who through their sheer determination and technical prowess have spearheaded innovation and indigenisation to not only compete with the best of the world, but also safeguard the interests of our businesses beyond India’s shores.

IIM-K houses the only museum dedicated to capturing the journey of the business ecosystem of India interwoven with the historical narratives which have shaped the country’s past as well as its future. Spread over 23,000 square feet, the museum tells the amazing saga of Indian business in a chronology-cum-thematic manner, such as the ancient, medieval, colonial, pre-independence, post-independence, business sector, public sector, banking sector, technology sector, individual contributors, and makers of modern India.

The Reserve Bank of India pavilion and the India in Space Gallery set up by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) are the other star attractions of the Indian Business Museum.