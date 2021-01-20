‘Nattarangu’ camps kick off in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

20 January 2021 00:13 IST

Programme to help develop children’s skills along with regular studies

The Kozhikode district office of the Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) on Tuesday launched ‘Nattarangu’, a five-day skill development camp for schoolchildren in tribal areas and coastal as well as hilly regions.

According to SSK sources, it is a follow-up scheme to a project that organised online learning facilities for children who were left in the lurch without television, computer, cable TV connection, and smartphone during the pandemic.

Minister for Labour and Excise T.P. Ramakrishnan, who opened the district-level camps online, said they would help develop children’s skills along with regular studies. The camps are being held in 21 colonies in places such as Kakkayam, Adukkanmala, Chembukadav, Muthappanpuzha, Pokkunnumala, Pathippara, Pasukkadavu, Varakunnu, Chaliyam, Payyanakkal, and Chombala. Nature walks, interaction with experts, short film production, and other activities will be taken up for socially backward children.

The students were chosen through a study involving people’s representatives and educational activists. The teaching module has been prepared considering the diverse cultural and linguistic traditions in each area. Local political leaders and artistes too will be roped in. The camps will cover the 15 block resource centres in the district and will conclude by February 10.