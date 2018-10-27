NATPAC to prepare road widening project

The National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) has been entrusted with the responsibility of preparing a project report to widen the 2-km-long narrow stretch of the National Highway passing through Koyilandy town. NATPAC was given the task at a meeting chaired by Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran here on Friday. District Collector U.V. Jose and the Road Safety Authority too would help in the preparation of the project report. Before November 10, all transformers and lamp posts causing obstruction to the traffic on the narrow road would be relocated. Safe walkway and installation of closed surveillance cameras for security too would be considered along with the new road widening project, officials said.