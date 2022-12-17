National seminar on ‘auditory evoked potentials’ begins in Kozhikode

December 17, 2022 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day national seminar on ‘Auditory evoked potentials’ organised AWH Special College in Kozhikode as part of the continuing rehabilitation education (CRE) programme of Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) began here on Saturday. Mayor Beena Philip inaugurated the programme that was attended by around 300 students and professionals. Receiver of AWH college T.V. Mammootty and principal P.K. Abdul Khader spoke on the occasion. The seminar is led by experts and researchers in the field of audiology, a release said.

