  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Croatia vs Morocco LIVE score: third place match updates

National seminar on ‘auditory evoked potentials’ begins in Kozhikode

December 17, 2022 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day national seminar on ‘Auditory evoked potentials’ organised AWH Special College in Kozhikode as part of the continuing rehabilitation education (CRE) programme of Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) began here on Saturday. Mayor Beena Philip inaugurated the programme that was attended by around 300 students and professionals. Receiver of AWH college T.V. Mammootty and principal P.K. Abdul Khader spoke on the occasion. The seminar is led by experts and researchers in the field of audiology, a release said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.