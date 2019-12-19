National Sample Survey to begin in January

The 78th round of National Sample Survey (NSS), focusing on ‘domestic tourism expenditure and multiple indicators for sustainable development goals for 2030’, will begin in January and continue through the year.

According to Saji George, Director, NSS, Regional Office, North Kerala, specially trained statistical officers of Field Operation Division would visit select households for the survey. The training began in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

The survey has been conducted by the Centre since 1950 to collect socio-economic data employing scientific sampling methods. The data will be captured directly on tablet computers. Representatives of the Department of Economics and Statistics of the State Government from seven northern districts are also attending the training, which will be conduced on Thursday with a field trial.

The domestic tourism expenditure survey is designed to collect detailed information on characteristics relating to household, visitor and trips required for the preparation of the third Tourism Satellite Account by the Ministry of Tourism. Information on services of tour operators and guides availed by domestic tourists will be collected in the survey.

Besides, a per the request of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the survey will collect information on migration and construction of houses since 2014-15. Information on mass media and availability of birth registration certificate also will be gathered during this Multiple Indicator Survey.