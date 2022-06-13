National Sample Survey: Minister Veena George to open three-day training camp in Kozhikode

June 13, 2022 01:17 IST

Proposed survey will gather specific information on various systems of medicine under AYUSH

The National Statistical Office (NSO) will organise a three-day regional training camp for the 79th round of the National Sample Survey (NSS) from Monday. Veena George, Minister for Health, Women and Child Development will inaugurate the camp at Calicut Tower here on Monday.

The seventy-ninth round of NSS will commence in July 2022 to gather data for the compilation of several SDG indicators through a Comprehensive Annual Modular Survey (CAMS), a release said here on Sunday. The survey will also cover Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa/Amchi and Homoeopathy.

The statement said that it was the first-ever all-India survey planned by NSO on AYUSH systems of medicine. This survey will focus on various indicators, including the percentage of population aware of AYUSH systems, the percentage of population hospitalised for taking AYUSH treatments during the last 365 days and the ailment for which hospitalisations were made.

The official communication said the survey would gather specific information on the system of AYUSH used for taking treatments on hospitalisation. The expenditure incurred on AYUSH medicines, its usage for pre-natal and post-natal care will also be covered during the survey, it said.

The key focus of the survey is to collect valid information essential for generating sustainable development goal indicators and sub-indicators, said the news release issued by F. Mohammed Yasir, Director of National Statistical Office, Kerala (North) Region. He said the survey would also focus on the out-of-pocket medical expenditure on hospitalisation.

Other areas covered under the survey are the proportion of population using safely managed drinking water services and sanitation services, the proportion of individuals who own mobile phones, by gender, the population covered by a mobile network and the percentage of households with computers.

The financial status and financial literacy of people will also be reviewed by finding out the percentage of adults and women having accounts at formal institutions. The survey will also focus on rate of birth registrations, education, access to transportation, and employment training.

The plan is to complete the data collection process by June 2023. The data will be captured directly on tabs, using software developed specifically for the purpose, said the officials.