National meet on astronomy to conclude on Sunday

The three-day national conference on astronomy and astrophysics, organised as part of the platinum jubilee celebrations of Farook College, will conclude on Sunday.

The event is organised by the department of physics in collaboration with the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics, Pune. Calicut University Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj inaugurated the conference on Friday.

Around 60 research papers are being presented, and scientists and researchers from several national-level research institutes and universities are attending the meet.