June 10, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

The National Lok Adalat organised by the Kozhikode District Legal Services Authority has disposed of 1,766 cases. As many as 2,735 cases were considered during the adalat led by District Judge C. Pratheepkumar. The adalat saw ₹74,521,812 awarded through settlements.