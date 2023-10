October 26, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Kozhikode

A national conference on ‘Digitalising nursing education: Meta makeover for the future’ will be held at Baby Memorial Hospital on Friday. The conference will discuss the redefined classroom experiences and innovative ideas that make teaching and learning more effective with the use of modern technology. A panel of four speakers will lead the conference that will be opened by Anju Mariam Alex, director, Baby Memorial Hospital, Kozhikode.

