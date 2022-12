December 08, 2022 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

The National Junior Basketball Championship (Northern Zone) will begin at the indoor stadium in Kozhikode on Friday. As many as 160 junior players will take part in the zonal championship. Mayor Beena Philip will open the event. M.K. Raghavan, MP, will present trophy to winners at the valedictory ceremony on December 12.