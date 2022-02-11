National award for SSK official

Kozhikode

11 February 2022 02:36 IST

A.K. Abdul Hakeem, Kozhikode district project coordinator, Samagra Shiksha, Keralam, has been chosen for an award instituted by the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration for initiating innovative projects in the educational sector. The award was given considering the various schemes implemented in the district for differently abled children and their socialisation, said a release on Thursday. It was presented through an online event by Subhas Sarkar, Union Minister of State for Education, on Thursday. Pusthakachangathi, a home library project, and Changathikkoottam, an interactive initiative, were some of the schemes for differently abled children first taken up in Kozhikode under him and then implemented in other parts of the State.

