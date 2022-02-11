A.K. Abdul Hakeem, Kozhikode district project coordinator, Samagra Shiksha, Keralam, has been chosen for an award instituted by the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration for initiating innovative projects in the educational sector. The award was given considering the various schemes implemented in the district for differently abled children and their socialisation, said a release on Thursday. It was presented through an online event by Subhas Sarkar, Union Minister of State for Education, on Thursday. Pusthakachangathi, a home library project, and Changathikkoottam, an interactive initiative, were some of the schemes for differently abled children first taken up in Kozhikode under him and then implemented in other parts of the State.
National award for SSK official
Staff Reporter
Kozhikode,
February 11, 2022 02:36 IST
Staff Reporter
Kozhikode,
February 11, 2022 02:36 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Feb 11, 2022 2:37:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/national-award-for-ssk-official/article38410318.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story