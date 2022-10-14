Natak district convention in Kozhikode on October 15, 16

A proclamation rally in memory of late theatre activist Ramachandran Mokeri to be organised

The district convention of Natak, an organisation of theatre activists, will be held at Nalanda Auditorium in Kozhikode on October 15 and 16. A proclamation rally in memory of late theatre activist Ramachandran Mokeri will be organised as part of the convention, which will be followed by “Theruvunarthal”, solo performances by seven activists. Natak State secretary J. Shailaja will inaugurate the delegates’ convention at 9.30 a.m. on Sunday. Writer Alankode Leelakrishnan will inaugurate a cultural convention at 5 p.m. Winners of the Guru Pooja Award of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi will be honoured on the occasion. Also, the ‘Snehanidhi’ awards of Natak will be presented to Sandhya Baburaj on the occasion. Plays “Kadaltheerathu” and “Ooninu Naalana Mathram” will be staged after 7.30 p.m, a press release said.