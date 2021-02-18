Narrow escape for 3 fishers as boat capsizes

Three fishermen from Chaliyam had a narrow escape when their fibre boat capsized off the Parappanangadi coast on Thursday. Fisheries Department sources said that the incident occurred after an unidentified fishing boat hit the fibre boat, 13 nautical miles off the coast.
The fishermen, P.K. Ashraf, P.K. Yusef, and Hareesh Chaliyappadam, were rescued nearly three hours after the incident. The fishermen said they were spotted by a group of fishermen from Tamil Nadu. Till their arrival, the three men were floating in the sea by holding on to the damaged boat. None of them suffered serious injuries. The coastal police said they were yet to get any clue about the larger boat which had hit the fibre boat and sped away without trying to rescue the occupants.
“The damaged boat and costly fishing nets were also lost in the incident,” they said.
Based on the statement of the fishers, the police said it was likely not a purposeful attempt to endanger the boat. The rope, which was used to tie the fishing net with the fibre boat, reportedly got trapped under the larger fishing boat. This caused the boat to drift towards the fibre boat and hit it.
