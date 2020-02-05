Naqvi: anti-CAA protests led to secularisation of Muslim ghetto

The ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) has led to the secularisation of the Muslim ghetto, veteran journalist Saeed Naqvi has said.

He was here on Tuesday to deliver a lecture in memory of the late President of India, K.R. Narayanan. The event was organised by the Centre for Research and Education for Social Transformation (CREST).

Ayodhya verdict

The CAA followed the Supreme Court verdict that allowed the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Mr. Naqvi noted. “The goose that laid the saffron eggs was dead with the court order,” he said.

“However, the CAA is not working the way they [the National Democratic Alliance government] thought it would,” he said. People across the country, irrespective of their religious or community background, were alarmed at the prospect of fishing out documents to prove their ancestry. “The documents from not a small number of people, around 1.2 billion,” he said. The protests against it were led by the youth, who had bypassed the political Opposition. “It has spread everywhere... Wherever there are universities and campuses,” Mr. Naqvi said.

At Shaheen Bagh

Also, the Muslim women up north, who were very timid in coming out of their homes, were now found talking in front of the camera. “Please don’t believe what the TV channels are saying about the Shaheen Bagh protests, that it is led only by Muslim women... these protests have led to the secularisation of the Muslim ghettos,” he said.

Mr. Naqvi said that India had become a “Hindu Raj” from a “British Raj” after Partition itself. The rulers created a muddle around words such as India-Pakistan, Hindu-Muslim, and New Delhi-Srinagar, so that it could not be solved once and for all. “If you touch one of these issues, it will directly get connected to others so that no solution will emerge,” he said.

Recalling his friendship with Narayanan, Mr. Naqvi said that he would not have become the President had he been alive today as the social condition in the country had changed now. CREST executive director D.D. Nampoothiri was present.