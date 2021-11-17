Nanmanda bypoll to be held on December 7

It was necessitated by resignation of Kanathil Jameela, who was elected to Assembly

Two nominations have been filed so far for the byelection to the Nanmanda division of the Kozhikode district panchayat.

Nomination papers for the December 7 bypoll can be submitted till November 19, excluding holidays. The submissions can be done between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Scrutiny will take place on November 20. The last date for withdrawal is November 22.

The bypoll was necessitated after CPI(M) nominee Kanathil Jameela, who was elected to the Assembly from the Koyilandy constituency, resigned as a division member of Nanmanda in May. She had also stepped down as the Kozhikode district panchayat president.

Earlier, a meeting of representatives of political parties chaired by Additional District Magistrate (ADM) C. Mohammed Rafeeq was held at the district collectorate.

To maintain the COVID-19 protocol, it was decided at the meeting that a maximum of five persons should be present along with the candidate for submitting nomination papers.

There are 77 polling stations in four grama panchayats in the division. The ADM said the Model Code of Conduct was in force from November 10 ahead of the bypoll.

Voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Counting of votes will begin at 10 a.m. on December 8. Distribution of election equipment and counting of votes will be held at S.N.G. College, Chelannur.