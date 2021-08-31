‘Nammude Kozhikode’ mobile app hits a wall

KOZHIKODE

31 August 2021

Last update made on June 27

‘Nammude Kozhikode’, a mobile application projected as a prestigious scheme of the Kozhikode administration to take government services to the people using information technlogy, is reportedly not fulfilling its purpose now.

The app was launched in January. It also provided information about various government welfare schemes to the beneficiaries. People could schedule meetings with officials and people’s representatives and engage in video calls with them. It had won the first prize in ‘Digital Governance Mobile Challenge’, a national competition for novel district-level projects being implemented in association with the National Informatics Centre.

The app was one of the major initiatives of the former District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao. It was hailed as an attempt to help the people avoid frequenting government offices to get their work done, especially during the pandemic period.

Though the app is still available in Google Play Store, the last update seems to be on June 27. Incidentally, Mr. Rao was transferred in the first week of July and was replaced by N. Tej Lohit Reddy.

Shaji Madichery from Ottathengu near Kakkodi said informaion on his grama panchayat was found not to be updated on the app. He said the app still had the name of the previous grama panchayat president.

He claimed that even earlier it used to take a couple of months for the officials to respond to complaints. “I had complained about the street lights not functioning at the Mananchira Square in January. I got a reply after four months, saying that the Kozhikode district panchayat had passed a resolution against wild animal attack on farmlands,” he said.

Many others too did not get a proper reply to their complaints. Efforts to reach the team that developed the app failed.