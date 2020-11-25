Namesakes, Independents give jitters to fronts in Kozhikode corporation

Kozhikode

At least one-third of total number of candidates are contesting as Independents

As campaigning hots up in the city, rebels and namesake candidates are giving jitters to official nominees of political fronts in the polls to the Kozhikode Corporation council.

Candidates of the main coalitions, the Left Democratic Front (LDF), the United Democratic Front (UDF), and also the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), are facing namesakes in many of the 75 divisions of the civic body. At least one-third of the total 350 candidates are contesting as Independents.

Mayor post

This time the post of the Mayor has been reserved for women. Namesake candidates securing votes are also likely to mar the chances of an official candidate in closely contested divisions.

Congress candidate K. Karthiyayini has to face an Independent, K. Karthiyayani, in Kotulli division, where CPI(M) nominee S. Jayasree, former principal of Meenchanda Goverment Arts and Science College, is also contesting.

In Paroppady, V.P. Sheeja of the LDF faces another Sheeja, an Independent. Similarly, BJP candidate P. Sabitha has a namesake, Sabitha. Here, the Congress has nominated K.C. Shobitha, a councillor who shifted from the neighbouring Malaparamba division.

In Malaparamba

Meanwhile, in Malaparamba, CPI(M) candidate K.P. Mammed Koya has a namesake, M.P. Mammed Koya. Here, Congress nominee K.P. Rajesh Kumar is also contesting with N.K. Rajesh and K.T. Rajesh, both Independents.

Interestingly, in the general division of Karaparamba, two Udayakumars are contesting as Independents. Incumbent councillor Navya Haridas of the BJP is seeking her fortune again.

LDF and UDF candidates — M.N. Praveen and K. Sathyanathan respectively — will face Praveen and A. Sathyanathan, Independents, in the Civil Station division. The BJP has fielded E. Prasanthkumar.

In Chettikulam , LDF’s O.P. Shijna and UDF’s Sumati Teacher, who are locked in a direct fight, has to be cautious against Shijina, Shimna, K.P.Sufa and Sumati, all Independents along with the BJP’s Vineetha Kripesh.

At Puthoor, LDF candidate nominee V.P. Manoj has to face Independent O.P. Manoj while the nightmare of Sirajudden Eranikkal of the UDF is Siraj, another Independent.

Similar is the situation in Chelavoor where C.M. Jamsheer of the LDF and P. Shinoj Kumar of the UDF face K.K. Jamsheer, Shinoj and Shinoj Kumar, all Independents.

In Kuthiravattom, M.C. Anilkumar of the LDF has two namesakes, M.K. Anilkumar and Anilkumar. Here, NDA candidate Bindu Udayakumar has to face another Bindu, an Independent.

In Valiyanagadi, S.K. Aboobacker of the UDF and Thomas Mathew of the LDF have to compete with C.P. Aboobacker Koya and Thomas Koriya along with other candidates.

All have them

In West Hill, all official candidates face Independents — K. Ajay Kumar, Mahesh Edassery, Mahesh Shanti Nagar Colony and K.T. Salim. Here, the Congress candidate is C.P. Salim; LDF candidate is M.K. Mahesh and NDA nominee is Ajay Ghosh.

In Puthiyappa, V.K. Mohandas of the LDF faces K. Mohandas and Mohandas, Independents. The NDA candidate is K. Samyuktha Rani but there is also an Independent, Samyuktha Devi.