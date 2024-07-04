Name of proposed tiger safari park at Chakkittapara in Kozhikode to be changed

The State government’s move to open a tiger safari park at Chakkittapara in Kozhikode has hit a hurdle, with the Union government opposing its naming as ‘Tiger Safari Park’. The directive of the National Tiger Conservation Authority that tiger safari parks should be considered only near tiger reserves will have to be strictly followed in the case of the Chakkittapara project too.

With the unexpected setback, the State-level committee constituted to look into the project execution has suggested ‘Biological Park’ as the possible name to resolve the issue. According to officials, no other changes are required to get clearance for the project. A separate expert committee was also formed to look into legal issues and get them cleared at the earliest.

According to sources in the Forest department, the recent order of the Supreme Court on the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand will also have to be considered, while going ahead with the Chakkittapara project. The order had banned tiger safaris except in the peripheral and buffer zones surrounding the national parks, they said, adding that the guidelines for the Chakkittapara project would have to be renewed.

It was the emerging tourism prospects of Chakkittapara village that prompted the State government to consider a tiger safari park in the region. The decision to establish the facility was taken on September 27, 2023, ignoring protests from a section of villagers, farmers, and rights activists. Though there were three locations under consideration, an eight-member panel comprising senior Forest department officials found Chakkittapara as the ideal spot after field-level studies.

A land survey had been done in the area a few months ago by a six-member team led by head surveyor O.S. Pradeep Kumar. The team covered 120 hectares owned by the Forest department, which are now under the possession of the Plantation Corporation of Kerala following a lease agreement.

The plan of the Forest department was to initially accommodate six tigers now kept at the Animal Hospice Centre and Palliative Care at Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad. With residents withdrawing their agitation, the Chakkittapara grama panchayat had stepped in recently with all possible support for the tourism promotion venture.

As most ground works were completed in time, the authorities had even discussed and finalised the ticket charges for visitors. The State government had earmarked ₹2 crore for meeting initial expenses of the project. The plan was to extend it to 300 hectares with facilities such as a museum, zoo, and a bio diversity park.