‘Nagaravanam’ scheme to be expanded to more locations in Kozhikode

‘Nagaravanam’, the State government’s urban forestation scheme, is all set to be expanded to more locations in Kozhikode district.

This was announced by Minister for Forests and Wildlife, A.K. Saseendran, while opening the valedictory event of State Vanamaholsavam and the newly constructed ‘Nagaravanam’ at Chaliyam, on (July 7) Sunday.

The Minister said that a butterfly park and garden would be set up at the Government Arts and Science College, Kozhikode. Zamorin’s Guruvayoorappan College would get a butterfly park, ‘Nakshathra Vanam’, and a ‘Nagaravanam’. Similar projects would be taken up in Farook College and S.N. College, Chelannur, in coming years, he added.

Mr. Saseendran said that a consensus should be evolved to solve the ongoing crisis over human-animal conflict in upland areas. The forest laws in the country were enacted in 1972. In view of the rise in wild animal attacks, the State has requested the Centre to make suitable changes to them.

