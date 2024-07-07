ADVERTISEMENT

‘Nagaravanam’ scheme to be expanded to more locations in Kozhikode

Published - July 07, 2024 11:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

‘Nagaravanam’, the State government’s urban forestation scheme, is all set to be expanded to more locations in Kozhikode district.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was announced by Minister for Forests and Wildlife, A.K. Saseendran, while opening the valedictory event of State Vanamaholsavam and the newly constructed ‘Nagaravanam’ at Chaliyam, on (July 7) Sunday.

The Minister said that a butterfly park and garden would be set up at the Government Arts and Science College, Kozhikode. Zamorin’s Guruvayoorappan College would get a butterfly park, ‘Nakshathra Vanam’, and a ‘Nagaravanam’. Similar projects would be taken up in Farook College and S.N. College, Chelannur, in coming years, he added.

Mr. Saseendran said that a consensus should be evolved to solve the ongoing crisis over human-animal conflict in upland areas. The forest laws in the country were enacted in 1972. In view of the rise in wild animal attacks, the State has requested the Centre to make suitable changes to them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US