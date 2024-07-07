GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Nagaravanam’ scheme to be expanded to more locations in Kozhikode

Published - July 07, 2024 11:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

‘Nagaravanam’, the State government’s urban forestation scheme, is all set to be expanded to more locations in Kozhikode district.

This was announced by Minister for Forests and Wildlife, A.K. Saseendran, while opening the valedictory event of State Vanamaholsavam and the newly constructed ‘Nagaravanam’ at Chaliyam, on (July 7) Sunday.

The Minister said that a butterfly park and garden would be set up at the Government Arts and Science College, Kozhikode. Zamorin’s Guruvayoorappan College would get a butterfly park, ‘Nakshathra Vanam’, and a ‘Nagaravanam’. Similar projects would be taken up in Farook College and S.N. College, Chelannur, in coming years, he added.

Mr. Saseendran said that a consensus should be evolved to solve the ongoing crisis over human-animal conflict in upland areas. The forest laws in the country were enacted in 1972. In view of the rise in wild animal attacks, the State has requested the Centre to make suitable changes to them.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / forests / afforestation / universities and colleges

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.