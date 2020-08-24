‘Nagarasree’ to market Kudumbashree products in city

Attempt to revive self-help units facing crisis due to COVID-19 situation

The Kozhikode Corporation Kudumbashree has restarted its “Nagarasree” project to revive the market for the products of Kudumbashree units across the district that have been facing a severe financial crisis due to the pandemic situation. Under the project, various neighbourhood groups of Kudumbashree borrow products from the Kudumbashree District Mission’s Home Shop and sell it among themselves.

“This is an attempt to find self sustainability within the system. The groups that borrow products can also sell their own products to other groups. In the long run, it benefits all”, said T.K. Prakashan, Project Coordinator of Kudumbashree at the Kozhikode Corporation level.

The groups can purchase a unit of groceries and essential products such as curry powders, coconut oil, detergent powder, and soap worth ₹6,200 from the Home Shop and pay back only ₹5,000. The rest is their profit. One group can purchase any number of units. “These products maintain good standard and hence, are in great demand too”, Mr. Prakashan said. There are around 42,000 Kudumbashree members in the city in all its three CDSes. Selling the products among themselves was the best way to survive in the present condition, he said.

There was a great demand for the Kudumbashree products among the general public too, especially during the Onam season. But at present, there was no formal strategy to reach out to the public. However, the neighbourhood groups could sell the products in their locality based on demand.

At present, the project had been implemented in the north CDS of the corporation in 15 wards. “They made a sale worth ₹7 lakh within one week”, Mr.Prakashan said. Most wards in the central and south CDS of the corporation being containment zones, the situation has put a damper on the efforts though. “Our attempt is to launch the project in the other two CDSes before Onam”, Mr.Prakashan said.