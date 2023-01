Nadapuram panchayat organises children’s parliament

January 28, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Kozhikode

Discussions held on challenges associated with substance abuse, security of girl children

Nadapuram grama panchayat on Saturday hosted a children’s parliament to discuss the challenges associated with substance abuse, security of girl children, and various other developmental issues concerning students. Two student representatives from each ward took part in the panchayat-level programme. Panchayat vice president M. Akhila opened the sessions. ADVERTISEMENT

