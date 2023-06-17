Nadakkavu police to take up further investigation into hotelier’s murder

June 17, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Nadakkavu police will conduct further investigation into the murder of Mechery Siddique, the hotelier from Tirur whose dismembered body was recently recovered from the Attappady ghats by the Malappuram police. The case file with details of the three arrested — Shibili, 22, Farhana, 19 and Ashiq, 23 — has been handed over to the investigation team.

The court proceedings related to the case, which was first attended by the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court at Tirur, will also be shifted to Kozhikode. According to police sources, a major part of the investigation has been completed by a team of police officers from Tirur under Deputy Superintendent of Police K.M. Biju.

The case was handed over to the Kozhikode City police as the incident and the related conspiracy allegedly took place in a hotel within Nadakkavu police limits on May 18. The three allegedly killed the hotelier after luring him into a honey trap. There was also enmity involved over the termination of Shibili who had earlier worked at Siddique’s restaurant at Olavanna.

The post-mortem report had confirmed that the hotelier had succumbed to injuries caused by torture. Severe chest contusions and windpipe lacerations were confirmed in the medical report. His heart and lungs were found damaged, apart from the shattered head. The three suspects reportedly admitted to the crime in the custody of the Malappuram police after the arrest.

The chain of actions came to light subsequent to the examination of CCTV footage from the premises of the hotel where the alleged murder took place. The visuals reportedly caught the accused in action carrying the dismembered body in big suitcases the day after the murder. The police also reportedly recovered incriminating evidence against the three, including the weapons they used for the alleged murder.