NAAC team on three-day visit to Calicut varsity from Thursday

University fit to be graded ‘A’ Plus, says its Vice Chancellor

A peer team of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) is all set to visit the University of Calicut for three days from Thursday for the fourth cycle of its grading of the institution.

The six-member team is led by Sudheer Gavhane, former Vice Chancellor of MGM University, Aurangabad, Maharashtra. They will visit the teaching departments on the campus. In the third cycle of the NAAC grading in 2016, the university had scored ‘A’ grade with an institutional Cumulative Grade Point Average of 3.13 out of 4.

Calicut University Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj told the media on Wednesday that the institution, the biggest in the State, was fit to be graded ‘A’ Plus considering the good infrastructure in place and its academic excellence. He said the university was the first in the State to be subjected to the fourth round of accreditation by the NAAC.

Mr. Jayaraj pointed out that the university had tried to set right the drawbacks mentioned in the NACC report of 2016. It had filled the vacancies of full-time teachers. A digital feedback system had been put in place to evaluate academic subjects and teachers. Learning Space, a Moodle Learning Management System that is based on free software for e-learning, was implemented. The digital wing of the university developed web portals for digitisation of the services. An internet radio titled ‘Radio CU’, a first-of-its-kind initiative for any university in the State, was launched recently.

Two study chairs are functioning here with the support of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation. Basic infrastructure was given a boost at the university’s Institute of Tribal Studies and Research at Chethalayam in Wayanad, and the Dr. John Mathai Centre at Aranattukara in Thrissur. Other services launched during the past six years include Suvega, the digital student service centre. Sportspersons representing the institution were able to win medals in nine categories at all-India inter-university meets. The university is planning to launch new ventures such as Fab Lab, to promote entrepreneurship and new ideas in research and development, he added. Pro Vice Chancellor M. Nassar and Registrar E.K. Satheesh were present.