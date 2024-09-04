ADVERTISEMENT

N. Rajesh Memorial Award for WCC

Published - September 04, 2024 07:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The N. Rajesh Memorial Award, instituted by Madhyamam Journalists Union in memory of the late journalist, will be presented to Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) on September 9. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan will present the annual award comprising ₹25,000 and a citation at a commemoration meeting to be held at Chaithanya convention centre in Kozhikode at 10 a.m.

WCC was chosen for the award considering its contributions to gender justice and its efforts against workplace discrimination. Dhanya Rajendran, editor-in-chief of News Minute, will deliver the keynote address.

