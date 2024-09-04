GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

N. Rajesh Memorial Award for WCC

Published - September 04, 2024 07:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The N. Rajesh Memorial Award, instituted by Madhyamam Journalists Union in memory of the late journalist, will be presented to Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) on September 9. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan will present the annual award comprising ₹25,000 and a citation at a commemoration meeting to be held at Chaithanya convention centre in Kozhikode at 10 a.m.

WCC was chosen for the award considering its contributions to gender justice and its efforts against workplace discrimination. Dhanya Rajendran, editor-in-chief of News Minute, will deliver the keynote address.

Published - September 04, 2024 07:41 pm IST

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Malayalam cinema / award and prize

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.