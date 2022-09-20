MYL seeks action against Kozhikode school for not letting students wear ‘hijab’

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
September 20, 2022 20:54 IST

The Muslim Youth League (MYL) has sought action against Providence Higher Secondary School for Girls, Kozhikode, over what it called the denial of rights of students to wear ‘hijab’ on the campus.

In a release on Tuesday, MYL leaders alleged that a student had to leave the school recently after the authorities said she would not be allowed to wear hijab. Though a memorandum was submitted to the Education Minister, no action had been taken against the school authorities, they claimed. It was a denial of her fundamental right to study in a school of her choice. The MYL would launch an agitation if action was not taken against the school, the leaders said.

