MYL office bearers re-elected

Panakkad Sayyid Munavvarali Shihab Thangal and P.K. Firos were re-elected president and general secretary of the Muslim Youth League (MYL), an affiliate of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) at a meeting of the State council of the organisation here on Saturday.

Mujeeb Katreri, Faisal Bafaki Thangal, Ashraf Edaneer, K.A. Mahin (vice presidents), C.K. Muhammadali, Nasir Karyara, Gafoor Kolkalathil and T.P.M. Jishan (secretaries) are the other office bearers of the MYL.

The new office bearers were elected by the State council meeting held at League House. IUML leaders P.M.A. Salam and C. Mammootty were the returning officers.

Inaugurating the meeting, IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty said that it was imperative that the youth make a strong intervention in politics when fascism was engulfing the country.

He said that the very existence of secular India was in jeopardy. Young people should have a responsibility to uphold democracy and secularism. The MYL needed to continue this mission vigorously, Mr. Kunhalikutty said.