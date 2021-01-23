MYL offers legal help to Kappan

KOZHIKODE

23 January 2021 22:23 IST

The Muslim Youth League (MYL) has offered legal help to Siddhique Kappan, the New Delhi-based Malayali journalist jailed in Uttar Pradesh under the provisions of the Unlawful (Activities) Prevention Act.

This was conveyed to Raihanath Siddique, Mr. Kappan’s wife, when she visited Panakkad Syed Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal, State president, and P.K. Firos, general secretary, on Saturday. Haris Beeran, Supreme Court lawyer, who was present at the meeting, informed her that a special counsel would be arranged at the apex court.

Advertising

Advertising