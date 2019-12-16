MYL launches march against CAA

The Muslim Youth League (MYL) began a mega day-night march to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) here on Sunday afternoon.
The march, led by MYL State president Syed Munawwarali Shihab Thangal and general secretary P.K. Firos, began from Pookkoottoor near here.
From Pookkottoor
Pookkottoor was chosen to begin the march considering the historic importance of the place in the fight of Mapilas against the British. The Battle of Pookkottoor was an important episode in the Malabar Rebellion of 1921.
Thousands of people attended the march, forcing the traffic along the National Highway 966 to divert.
The march will conclude with a public meeting at Kozhikode beach on Monday afternoon.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.