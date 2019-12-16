Kozhikode

MYL launches march against CAA

Mounting protest: Muslim Youth League leaders Syed Munawwarali Shihab Thangal and P.K. Firos leading a mega day-night march from Pookkottoor, near Malappuram, to Kozhikode along the NH 966 on Sunday, in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

| Photo Credit: SAMEER A HAMEED

Thousands take part; march to conclude in Kozhikode today

The Muslim Youth League (MYL) began a mega day-night march to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) here on Sunday afternoon.

The march, led by MYL State president Syed Munawwarali Shihab Thangal and general secretary P.K. Firos, began from Pookkoottoor near here.

From Pookkottoor

Pookkottoor was chosen to begin the march considering the historic importance of the place in the fight of Mapilas against the British. The Battle of Pookkottoor was an important episode in the Malabar Rebellion of 1921.

Thousands of people attended the march, forcing the traffic along the National Highway 966 to divert.

The march will conclude with a public meeting at Kozhikode beach on Monday afternoon.

