MYL flays police action against its leader; activists stage sit-in

January 27, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Kozhikode

Protesters claim that their leaders are being targeted with fabricated cases

The Hindu Bureau

Muslim Youth League (MYL) workers staged a sit-in in front of the office of the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) here on Friday flaying police action against MYL State general secretary P.K. Firoz. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody in connection with the Save Kerala protest march taken out by MYL activists to the Secretariat last week.

The protesters alleged that there were deliberate attempts on the part of the police to frame senior MYL leaders and activists with fictitious charges. They also said that protests would be intensified across the State to expose suspected elements.

Indian Union Muslim League State secretary K.M. Shaji opened the protest. MYL district president Misbah Keezhariyoor and IUML district general secretary M.A. Razak were present.

