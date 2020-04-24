MYL alleges misuse of free ration kits

Muslim Youth League (MYL) workers staged a protest in front of the Vadakara taluk office on Friday, alleging that Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] workers were misusing the distribution of free ration materials by illegally storing them in the local committee office of the party.

The protesters, who also gheraoed the Vadakara tahsildar, sought his intervention to shift the items to a government building. They also sought a probe into the incident. The protesters, mostly comprising local MYL workers, who were later arrested by the Vadakara police, dismissed local CPI(M) leaders’ claim that the materials were stored in the party office owing to lack of space at the ration shop.

Subsequent to inspection, Civil Supplies officials said the ration kits would be shifted to a government facility in Vadakara. CPI(M) leaders said they were only helping the Civil Supplies Department to store the articles.