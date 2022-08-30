MVR Cancon to focus on early stage cancers

The conference aimed to provide a consensus on multi-disciplinary team management to provide effective treatment to early stage cancers

Special Correspondent Kozhikode
August 30, 2022 19:41 IST

Detection of cancer in its early stages is going to be the focus of this year’s ‘MVR Cancon’, the annual conference being organised by Kozhikode-based MVR Cancer Centre and Research Institute.

E. Narayanan Kutty Warrier, medical director of the centre, told the media on Tuesday that the three-day conference would begin at Saptha Convention Centre, Sulthan Bathery, Wayanad, from September 2. The conference aimed to provide a consensus on multi-disciplinary team management to provide effective treatment to early stage cancers, he said.

Prashanth P. Nair, organising secretary of the event, said Mohanan Kunnummal, Vice Chancellor, Kerala University of Health Sciences, would open it. The conclave would provide a platform for clinicians, researchers, and students to share information. Around 300 delegates, including those from abroad, were expected to attend the event, he added.

