MVI arrested on charge of bribery

He reportedly accepted ₹10,000 as bribe from a PUC centre owner at Feroke to facilitate renewal of its blocked registration

January 28, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A special squad of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on January 28 nabbed a Motor Vehicles Inspector (MVI) who allegedly accepted bribe from the owner of a pollution under control (PUC) centre at Feroke for the restoration of its blocked registration number. MVI Abdul Jaleel was caught from his rented house at Azhinjilam where the licence applicant was asked to come and hand over ₹10,000 for clearing the process.

According to VACB sources, the MVI was working at the Sub Regional Transport Office (SRTO), Feroke, when the complainant approached him for clearing the licence. They said the officer was blocking the centre’s licence ID with the purpose of demanding payment for its restoration.

During the flash inspection, the VACB squad recovered stashed currencies and seized a bundle of suspicious documents reportedly linked to incidents of bribery. He was later remanded in judicial custody.

VACB officials said the MVI had over 12 years of experience within the Motor Vehicles departments in Kerala. For over two years, he had been part of the Feroke SRTO. A senior officer with the investigation team said the inspection was carried out on the basis of confidential complaints from different sources. He was also suspected of having connections with some of the tainted agents in the sector, the officer added.

Following the arrest, the VACB squads initiated measures to inspect another residence owned by the MVI at Thodupuzha. According to officials, the documents seized from both the houses would be examined in detail on the basis of the complaints and investigation reports.    

