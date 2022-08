MVD’s file adalat on August 12

August 05, 2022 18:01 IST

Transport Minister Antony Raju to chair the adalat in Kozhikode

The Motor Vehicles Department will hold a file adalat, Vahaneeyam-2022, to settle various pending grievances related to the department at the Town Hall here on August 12. Transport Minister Antony Raju will chair the adalat, which will begin at 10 a.m., a press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.