MVD’s file adalat on August 12
Transport Minister Antony Raju to chair the adalat in Kozhikode
The Motor Vehicles Department will hold a file adalat, Vahaneeyam-2022, to settle various pending grievances related to the department at the Town Hall here on August 12. Transport Minister Antony Raju will chair the adalat, which will begin at 10 a.m., a press release said.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.