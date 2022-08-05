MVD’s file adalat on August 12

Transport Minister Antony Raju to chair the adalat in Kozhikode

The Motor Vehicles Department will hold a file adalat, Vahaneeyam-2022, to settle various pending grievances related to the department at the Town Hall here on August 12. Transport Minister Antony Raju will chair the adalat, which will begin at 10 a.m., a press release said.