MVD’s e-services yet to be fully explored by applicants

Many still seek the support of middlemen for submission of online applications

The online services introduced by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) through its ‘Vahan’ portal are yet to be explored by a majority of applicants due to their limited knowledge in the area and the lack of proper awareness campaigns by the department. Though it has almost been three years since the launch of the web-based service, many persons continue to depend on third parties to get the work done.

One of the main goals of launching the web-based service was to reduce the interference of middlemen in various MVD services. Though services such as transfer of ownership, change of address, issue and renewal of permits and fitness certificates are easily accessible through the web portal, middlemen are still active in facilitating the services at a higher rate. In Kozhikode, driving schools remain the main intermediaries in facilitating such services.

Employees of Akshaya centres say they get only one-third of the total e-applications submitted to the MVD due to the lack of awareness in the sector. They say the practice of approaching agents directly by paying exorbitant service charges continues in many regions.

Many private service providers camp near MVD offices in the district to woo clients. Both the e-literate and those who do not have any knowledge of computers depend on such agents for filing and follow-up of applications. Some of the agents say they are not exploiting anyone for money but only helping those who do not want to carry out the online work.

According to MVD officials, the majority of applicants think the department may not consider their applications if they do not approach them with the support of such agents. Though the online application process is very simple, many fear that they may err and end up facing serious technical issues, the officials say. Even the online payment option is not used the expected way to reduce the number of office visits.