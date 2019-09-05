MVD to enforce new rules strictly from next week

The enhancement of penalties for traffic offences that took effect on September 1 has not made any visible impact in Kozhikode. Officials say they have not yet fully enforced the new rules as the sudden change might trigger resistance.

Regional Transport Officer (Enforcement) P.M. Shabeer says the squads are now mostly focussing on giving awareness lessons on safe driving. “An intensive checking to enforce the revised compounding fee is not taking place now as we want to make people aware of the changes,” he says.

Mr. Shabeer says that those who have already been held for offences have been asked to attend the weekly awareness workshop at Chevayur. “From next week, we are planning to intensify the drive, when no leniency will be shown to the violators. The licence of those who do not wear helmet will be suspended for three months in addition to the fine.”

MVD officials say that there is a misinformation that on-the-spot payment of fines is not mandatory. Those who go by such information will have to face more complicated legal proceedings, they say.

From next week, the squads will track violations such as helmetless ride, driving by under-age persons and use of mobile phones while driving. The police have been asked to handles such case seriously. To ensure evidence, policemen and MVD officials will use cameras during checking.