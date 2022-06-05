MVD to crack down on reckless drivers, plans compulsory awareness classes

Kozhikode district administration directive to check frequent complaints related to speed limit violations

Those indulging in reckless driving and speed limit violations are going to have a tough time ahead with the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) deciding to keep them off the road temporarily with compulsory awareness classes. The classes on road etiquette are expected to bring a change among frequent offenders who were getting away by paying the compounding fee.

The MVD has come up with the stringent action plan in the wake of a recent directive from the district administration to check frequent complaints related to speed limit violations of private buses on the Kozhikode-Kannur route. In the first phase, 65 drivers found violating various rules will turn up for the one-day session.

The department plans to host the first session at the Institute of Driving Testing and Research (IDTR), Chevayur, on June 8. MVD resource persons with experience in handling awareness drives using digital tools will lead the classes.

MVD officers said the drivers asked to attend the classes had remitted a total fine of ₹32,500. Intensified road inspections would be conducted in the coming week, covering Kozhikode city, Vadakara and Koyilandy areas, they said.

Though compulsory awareness classes have been a part of MVD’s corrective measures, this is the first time that such a large number of drivers on the Kozhikode-Kannur route are being asked to report for the same. The increasing number of accident deaths on the route also led the MVD to step up preventive measures.